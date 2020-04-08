Canadian Natural Resources would support broad Canada oil cut - president

April 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Canada's biggest oil producer, would support any commitment by the federal government to cut the country's oil production as long as it was applied fairly to the industry, company president Tim McKay said on Wednesday.

"We supported curtailments here in Alberta to help balance the market when you have these issues," he told a virtual Bank of Nova Scotia investor conference. "To me as long as it's a broad-based approach, we could support it."

The world's top oil producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States still seemed at odds on Wednesday before this week's meetings on potentially big output cuts to shore up crude prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

