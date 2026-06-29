Canadian Natural Resources' Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ is one of the world’s largest independent oil and natural gas producers, engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and Synthetic Crude Oil. With operations spanning key regions such as Western Canada, the North Sea and offshore Africa, the company benefits from a diversified and high-quality resource base. CNQ’s focus on low-cost, long-life and sustainable projects has helped it maintain strong profitability even amid volatile energy price conditions.

This operational strength has been reflected in its market performance. Over the past 12 months, CNQ’s shares have gained 25.7%, slightly outperforming the broader oil and energy sector (ZS12M), which returned 24.6% over the same period.



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In addition, analyst sentiment has turned increasingly positive. Over the past 60 days, earnings per share (EPS) estimates have been raised 49.29% for 2026 and 23.05% for 2027, signaling growing confidence in the company’s future earnings potential.



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Despite this strong performance and improving outlook, investors must still carefully weigh the risks and opportunities. The key question remains: is now the right time to hold CNQ, or should the position be reassessed? Let’s explore the main factors influencing its outlook to help determine whether the stock is a buy, hold or wait.

Why CNQ Stock Remains Attractive

Industry-Leading Low-Cost Operations Support Stronger Profitability: Canadian Natural Resources continues to demonstrate exceptional operating efficiency, highlighted by industry-leading Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading operating costs of just C$23.73 per barrel during the first quarter. Lower operating costs strengthen margins, improve resilience during weaker commodity price environments and allow the company to generate healthy cash flow across market cycles.

Record Production Strengthens Long-Term Earnings Potential: CNQ delivered record North American exploration and production volumes while total production increased 4% year over year to approximately 1.64 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Consistent production growth from diversified assets enhances revenue generation and demonstrates the company's ability to expand organically while maintaining operational discipline. Large reserve base provides decades of production visibility

Large Reserve Base Provides Decades of Production Visibility: CNQ possesses one of the largest proved reserve bases among global energy companies, supported by an estimated reserve life index of around 30 years. Such an extensive resource inventory reduces reserve replacement risk and provides significant opportunities to sustain production and create shareholder value over the long term.

Attractive Growth Pipeline Supports Future Production Expansion: CNQ continues advancing several short-term, medium-term and long-term development projects, including Jackfish expansion, Pike 2 and additional oil sands initiatives. These projects provide a visible pathway for production growth while leveraging existing infrastructure to improve returns and operational efficiency.

Risks That Could Weigh on CNQ’s Shares

Earnings Remain Highly Sensitive to Commodity Price Movements: Although Canadian Natural Resources operates efficiently, its financial performance remains closely tied to crude oil and natural gas prices. A prolonged decline in commodity prices would pressure revenues, cash flow and profitability, potentially limiting the company's ability to sustain elevated shareholder returns and investment plans.

Heavy Investment Requirements Could Pressure Free Cash Flow: Canadian Natural Resources plans substantial capital spending across conventional operations, oil sands, acquisitions and carbon capture initiatives. While these investments support growth, they also require significant cash commitments that could reduce near-term free cash flow if commodity prices weaken.

Maintenance Activities Can Temporarily Affect Production: The company experienced production impacts from maintenance activities and natural gas supply restrictions during the first quarter, while additional planned turnaround work affected subsequent operations. Such periodic maintenance events may temporarily reduce production volumes and increase operating expenses in certain reporting periods.

Natural Gas Supply Disruptions Can Affect Production Performance: CNQ experienced production impacts from third-party natural gas supply restrictions during the first quarter. Because certain operations depend on external infrastructure and suppliers, future disruptions beyond the company's direct control could temporarily reduce production volumes and financial performance.

Verdict for CNQ Stock

Canadian Natural Resources benefits from industry-leading low-cost operations, record production growth, a large long-life reserve base and a strong development pipeline that supports long-term production expansion and earnings visibility. These strengths position the company to generate resilient cash flows and maintain operational efficiency across commodity cycles.

However, its earnings remain highly sensitive to oil and natural gas price fluctuations, while significant capital spending, periodic maintenance activities and third-party natural gas supply disruptions could weigh on near-term free cash flow, production volumes and financial performance. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Delek US Holdings DK and Crescent Energy Company CRGY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Phillips 66 PSX, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delek US is valued at $2.93 billion. It is a U.S.-based downstream energy company that focuses on refining crude oil and distributing petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Delek US operates through two main segments: refining and logistics.

Crescent Energy is valued at $3.34 billion. It is an independent U.S. energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Crescent Energy operates primarily in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta basins.

Phillips 66 is valued at $68.82 billion. It is a diversified energy company that refines crude oil, markets petroleum products, and operates midstream, chemicals, and renewable fuels businesses. Phillips 66 operates across the United States and internationally.

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Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.