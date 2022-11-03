Canadian Natural Resources quarterly profit rises

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO reported a 28% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, buoyed by higher crude prices as Western sanctions on major exporter Russia after its invasion of Ukraine squeezed an already tight energy market.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's net earnings rose to C$2.81 billion, or C$2.49 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from C$2.20 billion, or C$1.86 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.