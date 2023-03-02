Markets
CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Q4 Profit Down, Misses Estimates; Lifts Dividend

March 02, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ, CNQ.TO) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net earnings dropped to C$1.52 billion from last year's C$2.53 billion. Earnings per share declined to C$1.36 from last year's C$2.14.

Adjusted net earnings from operations were C$2.19 billion or C$1.96 per share, compared to C$2.63 billion or C$2.21 per share a year ago.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of C$2.27 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted funds flow was C$4.18 billion or C$3.73 per share, compared to C$4.34 billion or C$3.66 per share last year.

Equivalent production in the quarter was 1.29 million BOE/d, down from 1.31 million BOE/d a year ago. Natural gas production increased, while production of crude oil and NGLs declined.

Separately, the company said its Board of Directors approved a 6 percent increase to the quarterly dividend to C$0.90 per share, from C$0.85 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on April 5 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.