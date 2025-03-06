Canadian Natural Resources Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Canadian Natural Resources Q4 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources reported fourth quarter net earnings of C$1.14 billion compared to $2.63 billion, last year. Earnings per share was C$0.54 compared to C$1.21. Adjusted earnings per share declined to C$0.93 from C$1.17. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.95, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Canadian Natural posted quarterly average production of 1,470,428 BOE/d in fourth quarter, consisting of record liquids production of 1,090,002 bbl/d and natural gas production of 2,283 MMcf/d. The total BOE/d production represents a 4% increase from a year ago.

