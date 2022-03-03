Canadian Natural Resources Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) reported fourth quarter adjusted net earnings from operations of C$2.6 million compared to C$176 thousand, a year ago. Adjusting earnings per share was C$2.21 compared to C$0.15. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$2.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings increased to C$2.5 million from C$749 thousand, last year. Earnings per share was C$2.14 compared to C$0.63.

The Board of Directors has approved a 28% increase to quarterly dividend to C$0.75 per share, up from C$0.5875 per share.

