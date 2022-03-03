Canadian Natural Resources Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on March 3, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.cnrl.com

To listen to the call, dial 833-670-0711 (US) or 001-236-714-2926 (International) with passcode 2278721.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-585-8367 (US) or 001-416-621-4642 (International) with passcode 2278721.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.