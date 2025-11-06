Canadian Natural Resources Q3 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), Thursday announced third-quarter results, reporting net profit of $600 million or $0.29 a share compared to $2,266 million or $1.06 a share in the previous year.

On adjusted basis, earnings from operations totaled $1,801 million or $0.86 a share compared to $2,071 million or $0.97 a share in the prior year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $0.81 a share for the period.

The company generated adjusted funds flow of $3,920 million compared to $3,921 million last year.

In the pre-market hours, CNQ is trading at $32, up 0.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

