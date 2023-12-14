News & Insights

US Markets
CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources projects uptick in production in 2024

December 14, 2023 — 05:56 am EST

Written by Roshia Sabu and Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO said on Thursday it expects production to increase in 2024, as the energy producer bets on demand amid tight supplies.

Canadian oil and gas producers have been disciplined with their output in 2023. However, an industry group, Canadian Association of Energy Contractors, expects companies to drill 8% more wells in 2024 to take advantage of greater access to pipelines.

Calgary, Alberta-based Canadian Natural Resources expects total production to be between 1.33 million and 1.38 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) next year. It estimated 1.33 million to 1.37 million boepd for 2023.

"As part of our 2024 budget, the drilling program is weighted towards longer-cycle projects in the first half of the year," President Tim McKay said in a statement.

"During the second half of the year, we will focus on shorter-cycle development opportunities to better align with incremental market egress and potentially improved commodity pricing, maximizing value for our shareholders."

The company set a target for exit production levels at around 1.46 million boepd, an increase of nearly 40,000 boepd from 2023 levels.

The company expects annual production to grow 4% to 5% on an average in 2025, compared with 2024 targeted average annual production levels.

Canadian Natural Resources expects to spend C$5.4 billion ($4.01 billion) in capital in 2024, largely in line with its 2023 forecast.

($1 = 1.3458 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Roshia Sabu and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Roshia.Sabu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.