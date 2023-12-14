News & Insights

Canadian Natural Resources projects higher exit rate for oil and gas output in 2024

December 14, 2023 — 05:16 am EST

Written by Roshia Sabu and Seher Dareen for Reuters

Corrects production number in paragraph 2 to 1,455 thousand from 1,455 million

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO on Thursday forecast a surge in production for 2024.

The company set a target for exit production levels at around 1,455 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d), an increase of nearly 40 mboe/d from 2023 levels.

Canadian Natural expects to spend C$5.4 billion ($4.01 billion) in captial in 2024, in line with its 2023 forecast.

($1 = 1.3458 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Roshia Sabu and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
