Canadian Natural Resources profit up on price rebound

Rithika Krishna Reuters
March 4 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's CNQ.TO fourth-quarter profit rose compared with the third on Thursday, as crude prices staged a steady recovery this year from pandemic-driven lows.

On an adjusted basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a profit of C$176 million ($139.16 million), or 15 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$135 million ($102.81 million), or 11 Canadian cents, in the third quarter.

($1 = 1.2647 Canadian dollars)

