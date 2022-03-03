US Markets
CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a surge in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday and increased its dividend as a rebound in fuel demand from pandemic lows propelled crude prices to multi-year highs.

Adds details on earnings, background on oil prices

March 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a surge in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday and increased its dividend as a rebound in fuel demand from pandemic lows propelled crude prices to multi-year highs.

Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021. Brent crude averaged $80 a barrel during the period.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's production rose to 1.31 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 1.20 million boepd a year earlier.

Adjusted profit was C$2.63 billion ($2.08 billion), or C$2.21 per share, in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with C$176 million ($139.46 million), or 15 Canadian cents, a year ago.

The producer raised its quarterly dividend by 28% to C$0.75 per share.

($1 = 1.2620 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular