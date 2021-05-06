Canadian Natural Resources profit jumps on higher oil prices

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO reported a rise in first-quarter profit from the fourth on Thursday, driven by higher oil prices as a nascent global economic recovery boosted demand.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of C$1.22 billion ($995.43 million), or C$1.03 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with C$176 million, or 15 Canadian cents, from the prior three-month period.

($1 = 1.2256 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

