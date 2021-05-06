Oil
CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources profit jumps on higher oil prices

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a rise in first-quarter profit from the fourth on Thursday, driven by higher oil prices as a nascent global economic recovery boosted demand.

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO reported a rise in first-quarter profit from the fourth on Thursday, driven by higher oil prices as a nascent global economic recovery boosted demand.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of C$1.22 billion ($995.43 million), or C$1.03 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with C$176 million, or 15 Canadian cents, from the prior three-month period.

($1 = 1.2256 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular