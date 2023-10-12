News & Insights

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Shares Approach 52-Week High - Market Mover

October 12, 2023

Written by Kwhen Finance Editors for Kwhen ->

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) shares closed today at 0.7% below its 52 week high of $67.23, giving the company a market cap of $71B. The stock is currently up 22.0% year-to-date, up 31.2% over the past 12 months, and up 198.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.2%.

Trading Activity

  • Trading volume this week was 6.8% lower than the 20-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.9.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
  • The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
  • The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Energy industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

  • The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 182.5%
  • The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 166.0%
  • The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 81.5% higher than the average peer.


