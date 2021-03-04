Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings of C$0.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$749 million, or C$0.63 per share. This compares with C$597 million, or C$0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$176 million or C$0.15 per share for the period.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$176 Mln. vs. C$686 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.15 vs. C$0.58 last year.

