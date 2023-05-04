News & Insights

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.799 billion, or C$1.62 per share. This compares with C$3.101 billion, or C$2.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.881 billion or C$1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.799 Bln. vs. C$3.101 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.62 vs. C$2.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.7

