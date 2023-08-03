Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.463 billion, or C$1.32 per share. This compares with C$3.502 billion, or C$3.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.256 billion or C$1.14 per share for the period.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.463 Bln. vs. C$3.502 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.32 vs. C$3.00 last year.

