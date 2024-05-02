Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$987 million, or C$0.91 per share. This compares with C$1.799 billion, or C$1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.474 billion or C$1.37 per share for the period.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$987 Mln. vs. C$1.799 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.91 vs. C$1.62 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.