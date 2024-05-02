News & Insights

Markets
CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

May 02, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$987 million, or C$0.91 per share. This compares with C$1.799 billion, or C$1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.474 billion or C$1.37 per share for the period.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$987 Mln. vs. C$1.799 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.91 vs. C$1.62 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.