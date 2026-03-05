Markets
CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

March 05, 2026 — 06:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$5.303 billion, or C$2.54 per share. This compares with C$1.138 billion, or C$0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to C$9.609 billion from C$9.468 billion last year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.303 Bln. vs. C$1.138 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$2.54 vs. C$0.54 last year. -Revenue: C$9.609 Bln vs. C$9.468 Bln last year.

