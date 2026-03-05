Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$5.303 billion, or C$2.54 per share. This compares with C$1.138 billion, or C$0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to C$9.609 billion from C$9.468 billion last year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

