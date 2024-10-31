Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.266 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $2.344 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $2.071 billion or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.266 Bln. vs. $2.344 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $1.06 last year.

