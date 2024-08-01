Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.715 billion, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$1.463 billion, or C$0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.892 billion or C$0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.715 Bln. vs. C$1.463 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.80 vs. C$0.66 last year.

