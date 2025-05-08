Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.458 billion, or C$1.17 per share. This compares with C$987 million, or C$0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$2.436 billion or C$1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.458 Bln. vs. C$987 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.17 vs. C$0.46 last year.

