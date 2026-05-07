Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.348 billion, or C$0.64 per share. This compares with C$2.458 billion, or C$1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$2.446 billion or C$1.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to C$10.810 billion from C$10.939 billion last year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.348 Bln. vs. C$2.458 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.64 vs. C$1.17 last year. -Revenue: C$10.810 Bln vs. C$10.939 Bln last year.

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