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Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Q1 Income Declines

May 07, 2026 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.348 billion, or C$0.64 per share. This compares with C$2.458 billion, or C$1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$2.446 billion or C$1.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to C$10.810 billion from C$10.939 billion last year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.348 Bln. vs. C$2.458 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.64 vs. C$1.17 last year. -Revenue: C$10.810 Bln vs. C$10.939 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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