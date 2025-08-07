Markets
CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

August 07, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$2.459 billion, or C$1.17 per share. This compares with C$1.715 billion, or C$0.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to C$8.698 billion from C$9.051 billion last year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.459 Bln. vs. C$1.715 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.17 vs. C$0.80 last year. -Revenue: C$8.698 Bln vs. C$9.051 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.