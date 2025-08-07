Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$2.459 billion, or C$1.17 per share. This compares with C$1.715 billion, or C$0.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to C$8.698 billion from C$9.051 billion last year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.459 Bln. vs. C$1.715 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.17 vs. C$0.80 last year. -Revenue: C$8.698 Bln vs. C$9.051 Bln last year.

