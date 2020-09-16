Dividends
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.326 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.84, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNQ was $17.84, representing a -45.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.79 and a 165.87% increase over the 52 week low of $6.71.

CNQ is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CNQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04. Zacks Investment Research reports CNQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -127.05%, compared to an industry average of -17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CNQ as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN)
  • First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTRI with an increase of 16.02% over the last 100 days. FCAN has the highest percent weighting of CNQ at 4.03%.

