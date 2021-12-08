Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CNQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.49, the dividend yield is 4.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNQ was $43.49, representing a -1.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.33 and a 94.15% increase over the 52 week low of $22.40.

CNQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.94. Zacks Investment Research reports CNQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1258.14%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cnq Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNQ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGE with an increase of 12.23% over the last 100 days. PID has the highest percent weighting of CNQ at 4.06%.

