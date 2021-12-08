Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CNQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.49, the dividend yield is 4.23%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CNQ was $43.49, representing a -1.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.33 and a 94.15% increase over the 52 week low of $22.40.
CNQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.94. Zacks Investment Research reports CNQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1258.14%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.
Interested in gaining exposure to CNQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CNQ as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)
- iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)
- Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)
- Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IGE with an increase of 12.23% over the last 100 days. PID has the highest percent weighting of CNQ at 4.06%.
