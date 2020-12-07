Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.327 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.15, the dividend yield is 5.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNQ was $25.15, representing a -23.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.79 and a 274.81% increase over the 52 week low of $6.71.

CNQ is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). CNQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNQ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTRI with an increase of 22.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CNQ at 4.72%.

