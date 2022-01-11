US Markets
CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources forecasts higher spending in 2022

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on Tuesday joined its rivals in forecasting higher capital expenditure in 2022 as it bets on a sustained recovery of oil and gas prices from the pandemic-driven historic lows.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO on Tuesday joined its rivals in forecasting higher capital expenditure in 2022 as it bets on a sustained recovery of oil and gas prices from the pandemic-driven historic lows.

Canada's biggest oil and natural gas producer expects to spend C$4.35 billion ($3.44 billion) in 2022, higher than its 2021 estimate of C$3.48 billion.

($1 = 1.2635 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular