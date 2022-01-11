Canadian Natural Resources forecasts higher spending in 2022

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO on Tuesday joined its rivals in forecasting higher capital expenditure in 2022 as it bets on a sustained recovery of oil and gas prices from the pandemic-driven historic lows.

Canada's biggest oil and natural gas producer expects to spend C$4.35 billion ($3.44 billion) in 2022, higher than its 2021 estimate of C$3.48 billion.

($1 = 1.2635 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

