Canadian Natural Resources forecasts higher production in 2023

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO on Wednesday forecast higher production for 2023 as it seeks to capitalize on higher oil and gas prices.

Demand for oil and gas has surged following sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine earlier this year, as Europe scrambles to replace gas from Russia and improve long-term energy security.

Calgary, Alberta-based Canadian Natural said it expects total production in 2023 to be about 4% higher than previous targets for this year.

"With our prudent 2023 capital budget, low maintenance capital requirements and an asset base with long life low decline, high value production, we target to continue to deliver significant free cash flow in 2023," Chief Financial Officer Mark Stainthorpe said in a statement.

However, the company expects its capital expenditure for next year to be C$5.2 billion ($3.84 billion), compared with C$4.9 billion it forecast for this year.

It expects total production in 2023 to be between 1.33 million and 1.37 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

($1 = 1.3547 Canadian dollars)

