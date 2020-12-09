Canadian Natural Resources forecasts higher 2021 production, spending

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, CNQ.N said on Wednesday it expects to raise production in 2021 and forecast capital spending to be about C$3.21 billion ($2.51 billion), higher than 2020 forecast of C$2.7 billion as the company bets on a faster rebound in demand and prices from pandemic lows.

The oil and gas producer said it expects production of 1.19 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 1.26 million boepd next year, higher than the 1.16 million boepd it estimates for 2020.

($1 = 1.2776 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.