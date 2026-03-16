Canadian Natural Resources Faces Rising Risks: Hold or Sell the Stock?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company, has established itself as a major player in the energy sector, with a diversified portfolio spanning oil sands, natural gas and conventional crude production, which has historically delivered steady cash flows and resilience amid market fluctuations. The company’s operational scale and strong presence in Canada position it as a reliable option for investors seeking exposure to the energy market.

However, one notable concern is CNQ’s high price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73x, which exceeds the Canadian oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry average of 22.82x. This elevated valuation may reflect market optimism that outpaces the company’s realistic growth prospects, suggesting that potential investors should exercise caution, as the stock may be slightly overextended relative to its fundamental earnings potential.



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While Canadian Natural Resources has a strong operational footprint and a history of stable cash flows, it is not without challenges. Investors should be aware of several factors that could impact future performance and valuation.

Issues Facing Canadian Natural Resources

Significant Exposure to Volatile Commodity Prices: The company's financial performance is heavily tied to crude oil and natural gas prices, which are notoriously volatile. Realized synthetic crude oil (“SCO”) prices fell 20% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, directly impacting revenues and highlighting the risk of earnings declines during market downturns.

Declining International Production Volumes: CNQ’s International crude oil production dropped 52% in 2025 compared with the prior year, caused by planned maintenance, decommissioning activities and natural field declines. This significant contraction in a key operating area underscores the challenges and declining contribution from the company's non-North American assets.

Substantial Long-Term Debt and Interest Obligations: While the balance sheet is strong, the company still carries a significant long-term debt load of C$16.6 billion. Higher average debt levels in 2025 led to a 21% increase in interest expense per barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”), demonstrating that debt servicing costs can consume a growing portion of cash flow, especially in a lower commodity price environment.

Execution Risk on Major Growth Projects: The company's growth relies on the successful execution of major projects like the Pike 2 SAGD project and the Jackfish expansion. These large-scale projects carry inherent risks of cost overruns, technical challenges and delays, which could impact future returns and capital allocation plans.

Cyclical Nature of the Industry: As an oil and gas producer, the company's fortunes are tied to the global economic cycle. A potential global recession or a significant slowdown in economic activity would likely reduce energy demand, leading to lower prices and compressed margins, directly impacting the company's profitability and cash flow.

Dependence on Uncertain Regulatory and Political Decisions: The company has deferred a major C$8.25 billion growth project, the Jackpine Mine expansion, citing a lack of finalized government regulatory policies on carbon pricing and methane. This highlights the company's vulnerability to political uncertainty and the potential for regulatory burdens to halt or delay long-term, value-creating investments, impacting growth trajectories.

High Sensitivity to Foreign Exchange Fluctuations: As a Canadian company selling products priced in U.S. dollars, its financial results are highly sensitive to exchange rate movements. The company recorded a significant unrealized foreign exchange gain in 2025 due to a weaker Canadian dollar, but adverse movements could just as easily lead to large losses and increased volatility in reported net earnings from one period to the next.

Uncertainty From Geopolitical and International Trade Tensions: The company's outlook is clouded by ongoing geopolitical risks and trade disputes. The management discussion specifically notes that U.S.-imposed tariffs and potential Canadian countermeasures create market volatility and uncertainty, which could materially affect the business, financial condition and results in future periods by disrupting established trade flows and increasing costs.

CNQ Stock’s Earnings Estimates: Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNQ’s earnings per share has been revised downward by 16.59% for 2026 and 15.29% for 2027, signaling caution among analysts.



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Verdict for CNQ Stock

CNQ faces several headwinds that may weigh on its investment outlook. Its heavy reliance on volatile crude oil and natural gas prices, combined with a sharp decline in international production volumes, increases the risk of earnings pressure during weaker market conditions. Additionally, substantial long-term debt, rising interest costs and execution risks tied to large growth projects could strain financial performance, while regulatory uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, foreign exchange fluctuations and the inherently cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry add further unpredictability.

Analyst sentiment has also weakened, with earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 revised downward in recent months. Unless the company shows improved financial results and greater operational stability, investors may be better off exploring other opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

CNQ's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CNQ has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with Nabors Industries NBR, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $25.2 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $86.69 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Nabors Industries is valued at $1.12 billion. The company is a global leader in drilling rigs and associated services, focusing on both land-based and offshore drilling operations. With operations in more than 20 countries, Nabors Industries supports oil and gas exploration and production through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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