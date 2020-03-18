Canadian Natural Resources cuts 2020 spending by C$1 bln

March 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO said on Wednesday it will cut its 2020 capital expenditure to about C$2.9 billion ($2.00 billion), a C$1.09 billion reduction from its original outlook, citing continued volatility in oil prices.

The company, however, stuck to its output forecast of 1,137,000 - 1,207,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020.

($1 = 1.4468 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

