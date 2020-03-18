US Markets

Canadian Natural Resources cuts 2020 spending by C$1 bln

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it will cut its 2020 capital expenditure to about C$2.9 billion ($2.00 billion), a C$1.09 billion reduction from its original outlook, citing continued volatility in oil prices.

March 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO said on Wednesday it will cut its 2020 capital expenditure to about C$2.9 billion ($2.00 billion), a C$1.09 billion reduction from its original outlook, citing continued volatility in oil prices.

The company, however, stuck to its output forecast of 1,137,000 - 1,207,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020.

($1 = 1.4468 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular