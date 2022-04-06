Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) closed at $62.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 4.84% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Canadian Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Canadian Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 141.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.09 billion, up 35.83% from the year-ago period.

CNQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.12 per share and revenue of $26.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.69% and +9.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.08% higher within the past month. Canadian Natural Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Canadian Natural Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.37.

It is also worth noting that CNQ currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CNQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.