Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) reported $6.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.28 billion, representing a surprise of +0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total production - Average daily production : 1,420,358.00 BOE/D versus 1,467,614.00 BOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1,420,358.00 BOE/D versus 1,467,614.00 BOE/D estimated by six analysts on average. Oil & liquids - Average daily production : 1,019,149.00 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,051,255.00 BBL/D.

: 1,019,149.00 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,051,255.00 BBL/D. Natural gas - Average daily production : 2407 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2427.79 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2407 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2427.79 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Thermal In Situ Oil per day : 274.79 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 283.52 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 274.79 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 283.52 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Production - Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading per day : 463.81 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 486.95 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 463.81 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 486.95 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Production - NGLs per day : 91.65 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 95.16 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 91.65 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 95.16 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Production - North Sea Oil per day : 7.76 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 11.92 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.76 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 11.92 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Production - Offshore Africa Oil per day : 1.77 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 7.21 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.77 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 7.21 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Production - North America Natural Gas per day : 2,398.00 Mcf/D compared to the 2,452.11 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,398.00 Mcf/D compared to the 2,452.11 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. Production - Offshore Africa Natural Gas per day : 6.00 Mcf/D versus 9.92 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.00 Mcf/D versus 9.92 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Production - North Sea Natural Gas per day : 3.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.04 Mcf/D.

: 3.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.04 Mcf/D. Production - Primary Heavy Oil per day: 87.29 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 83.74 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Canadian Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

