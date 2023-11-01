Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Price Target Increased by 6.59% to 72.25

The average one-year price target for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) has been revised to 72.25 / share. This is an increase of 6.59% from the prior estimate of 67.78 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.07 to a high of 85.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.72% from the latest reported closing price of 63.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Natural Resources. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNQ is 0.62%, a decrease of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 1,019,914K shares. The put/call ratio of CNQ is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 148,906K shares representing 13.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,648K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 92,179K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,770K shares, representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 62,338K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,598K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 763.07% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 45,838K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,807K shares, representing a decrease of 28.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 35,841K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,434K shares, representing an increase of 29.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 63.88% over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Background Information

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

