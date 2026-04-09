Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Price Target Increased by 16.22% to 45.95

The average one-year price target for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) has been revised to $45.95 / share. This is an increase of 16.22% from the prior estimate of $39.54 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.23 to a high of $68.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.03% from the latest reported closing price of $46.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Natural Resources. This is an decrease of 363 owner(s) or 34.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNQ is 0.29%, an increase of 39.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.18% to 1,414,123K shares. The put/call ratio of CNQ is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 199,821K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,334K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 146,331K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,264K shares , representing an increase of 23.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 37.06% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 112,782K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,683K shares , representing a decrease of 18.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 89.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 69,491K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,269K shares , representing a decrease of 15.51%.

CIBC World Markets holds 44,147K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,809K shares , representing an increase of 48.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 84.48% over the last quarter.

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