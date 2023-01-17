Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) closed the most recent trading day at $58.44, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 7.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Canadian Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.03 billion, down 4.33% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.93% lower. Canadian Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Canadian Natural Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.11.

It is also worth noting that CNQ currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

