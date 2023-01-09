Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) closed at $55.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 0.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Canadian Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, up 8.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.03 billion, down 4.33% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Canadian Natural Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.43, so we one might conclude that Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CNQ's PEG ratio is currently 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CNQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

