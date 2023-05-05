Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Declares $0.90 Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.25%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Natural Resources. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 7.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNQ is 0.57%, a decrease of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 1,043,654K shares. The put/call ratio of CNQ is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Natural Resources is 69.16. The forecasts range from a low of 59.71 to a high of $85.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.09% from its latest reported closing price of 57.59.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Natural Resources is 38,205MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 150,821K shares representing 13.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,027K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 96,801K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,809K shares, representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 25.26% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 58,178K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,772K shares, representing a decrease of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 3.92% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 54,920K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,362K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 21.36% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 33,247K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

