Canadian Natural Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CNQ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (Symbol: CNQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.31, changing hands as low as $26.84 per share. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.58 per share, with $32.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.85.

