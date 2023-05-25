Canadian Natural Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CNQ

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX: CNQ.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.99, changing hands as low as $74.70 per share. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $58.75 per share, with $87.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.