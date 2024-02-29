Canadian Natural Resources beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, on Thursday, beat fourth-quarter profit estimates, helped by higher oil production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand.

The company reported an adjusted profit of C$2.34 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of C$2.15 per share, according to LSEG data.

