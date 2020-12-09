Canadian Natural Resources Announces 2021 Targets - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited said the company's 2021 plan will target capital of approximately C$3.2 billion, delivering targeted production of approximately 1,225,000 BOE/d, with growth of approximately 62,000 BOE/d from forecasted 2020 levels.

Canadian Natural's CFO, Mark Stainthorpe, said: "In 2021, our capital program will be prudent and disciplined. Free cash flow, at US$45 WTI is targeted to be strong in 2021, between $2.0 billion - $2.5 billion after dividend requirements, with continued priority towards further strengthening the company's balance sheet."

