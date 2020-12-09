Canadian Natural Resources Announces 2021 Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited said the company's 2021 plan will target capital of approximately C$3.2 billion, delivering targeted production of approximately 1,225,000 BOE/d, with growth of approximately 62,000 BOE/d from forecasted 2020 levels.

Canadian Natural's CFO, Mark Stainthorpe, said: "In 2021, our capital program will be prudent and disciplined. Free cash flow, at US$45 WTI is targeted to be strong in 2021, between $2.0 billion - $2.5 billion after dividend requirements, with continued priority towards further strengthening the company's balance sheet."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.