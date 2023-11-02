News & Insights

Canadian Natural posts smaller Q3 profit due to lower oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

November 02, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a decline in third-quarter profit on Thursday as lower oil prices dulled the effect of record production.

Crude oil prices rose about 28% in the quarter, but still stayed well below the multi-year highs in the same period a year ago, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canada's largest oil and gas producer reported a net income of C$2.34 billion ($1.69 billion), or C$2.13 per share, for the quarter, down from C$2.84 billion or C$2.49 per share a year earlier.

Production rose to a record 1.39 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 1.34 million boepd last year.

However, cash flows from operations fell about 43% in the quarter to C$3.5 billion. ($1 = 1.3830 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Savio D'Souza)

