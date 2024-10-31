News & Insights

Stocks

Canadian Natural Expands Assets and Increases Dividends

October 31, 2024 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canadian Natural (TSE:CNQ) has released an update.

Canadian Natural Resources reported strong third-quarter results with significant production levels and robust financial performance, including a 7% dividend increase. The company is expanding its asset base by acquiring Chevron’s interests in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project and the Duvernay play, aiming to boost sustainable free cash flow and shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:CNQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.