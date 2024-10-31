Canadian Natural Expands Assets and Increases Dividends

Canadian Natural (TSE:CNQ) has released an update.

Canadian Natural Resources reported strong third-quarter results with significant production levels and robust financial performance, including a 7% dividend increase. The company is expanding its asset base by acquiring Chevron’s interests in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project and the Duvernay play, aiming to boost sustainable free cash flow and shareholder value.

