Canadian Natural (CNQ) to Report Q4 Results: What Awaits?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ is set to release fourth-quarter results on Mar 3. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.58 per share on revenues of $7.2 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced this independent energy company’s performance in the December quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Canadian Natural Resources’ previous-quarter results first.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, this Calgary, Alberta-based upstream operator beat the consensus mark on higher commodity price realizations. Canadian Natural Resources had reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. Revenues of $6.1 billion generated by the firm, however, had come in below the consensus mark by 2.8% due to a sequential weakness in sales volumes.



CNQ topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 67.4% in the trailing four quarters. This is depicted in the graph below:



Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line has remained the same in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 1,216.7% surge year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests an 86.8% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Canadian Natural Resources is expected to have benefited from the surge in oil and natural gas realizations. In the third quarter of 2021, the company’s realized natural gas price had surged 78.8% to C$4.13 per thousand cubic feet from the year-ago level of C$2.31. Moreover, realized oil and NGLs price had jumped 70% to C$68.06 per barrel from C$40.14 in the third quarter of 2020. The uptick is most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, thanks to the sharp rebound in commodity prices that revisited their multi-year highs following the progress in vaccination and the ongoing macroeconomic recovery. This price boost is likely to have buoyed the second-quarter revenues and cash flows of Canadian Natural Resources.



On a somewhat bearish note, the increase in Canadian Natural Resources’ costs might have dented the company’s upcoming bottom-line numbers. CNQ’s total costs and expenses in the third quarter increased around 20% year over year to C$4.9 billion. The upward cost trajectory is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter due to higher production expenses.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict that Canadian Natural Resources is likely to beat fourth-quarter estimates. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -16.32%.



Zacks Rank: CNQ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



