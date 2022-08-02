Canadian Natural (CNQ) to Report Q2 Results: What Awaits?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.08 per share on revenues of $7.8 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced this independent energy company’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at CNQ’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, this Calgary, Alberta-based upstream operator beat the consensus mark on higher commodity price realizations and increased year-on-year production. CNQ had reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.26, 32 cents above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $8.4 billion generated by the firm also came in above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 billion.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, which resulted in an earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line remained the same in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates an 105.9% jump year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 47.7% surge from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Canadian Natural Resources is expected to have benefited from a surge in commodity price realizations. In the January-to-March period, the company’s realized natural gas price surged 57% to C$4.35 per thousand cubic feet from the year-ago level of C$2.77. Moreover, the realized oil and NGL price jumped 77.6% to C$93.54 per barrel from C$52.68 in the first quarter of 2021. The uptick is most likely to have continued in the second quarter, with oil and gas prices remaining strong on the back of geopolitical tensions and tight fundamentals. This price boost is likely to have buoyed the revenues and cash flows of the Canadian firm.



The company is also expected to have reaped the reward of higher production during the quarter. During the previous three-month period, Canadian Natural reported an output of 1,280,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up about 2.8% from a year ago. The momentum is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as CNQ continues to churn out impressive volumes from its broad portfolio of low-risk exploration and development projects with strong international exposure.

Why a Likely Positive Surprise?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CNQ this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Canadian Natural Resources has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

CNQ is not the only energy company looking up this earnings cycle. Here are some other firms from the space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:



Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK has an Earnings ESP of +4.07% and a Zacks Rank #1. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4.



For 2022, Delek US Holdings has a projected earnings growth rate of 353.5%. Valued at around $2.4 billion, DK has gained 55.7% in a year.



Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT has an Earnings ESP of +30.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 5.



Calumet topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 22.2% in the trailing four quarters. CLMT has gained 89.7% in a year.



ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4.



For 2022, ConocoPhillips has a projected earnings growth rate of 143.6%. Valued at around $126 billion, COP has gained 75.9% in a year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

