Canadian Natural (CNQ) Hardly Moves Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ have displayed no significant change in price performance since first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on May 6.Despite the industry player’s impressive earnings and revenue results, and a solid production guidance for 2021, its stock shows no sign of growth.

Behind the Earnings Headlines

Canadian Natural reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line also reversed the year-ago loss of 19 cents per share. This outperformance is attributable to increased output from North America, lower costs and higher commodity price realizations.

Total revenues of $5.22 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion. Moreover, the top line improved from $3.36 billion a year ago.

During the quarter under review, the company, which is committed to adding shareholder value, returned C$503 million via dividends.

Canadian Natural declared a quarterly dividend of 47 Canadian cents a share, payable Jul 5, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of Jun 18, 2021.

Production & Prices

Canadian Natural reported quarterly production of 1,245,703 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), up 5.7% from the prior-year quarter. Oil and NGLs output (accounting for more than 78.6% of total volumes) rose to 979,352 barrels per day (Bbl/d) from 938,676 Bbl/d a year ago. Crude oil and NGLs production from operations in North America including synthetic crude oil production of 468,803 Bbl/d and bitumen output of 267,530 Bbl/d totaled 736,333 Bbl/d, comparing favorably with the year-ago quarter’s 666,404 Bbl/d owing to a continued focus on effective and efficient operations.

Natural gas volumes recorded an 11% year-over-year rise from 1,440 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) to 1,598 MMcf/d in the quarter. Production in North America summed 1,585 MMcf/d compared with 1,407 MMcf/d in the prior year.

Canadian Natural’s realized natural gas price surged 54.1% to C$3042 per thousand cubic feet from the year-ago level of C$2.22. Moreover, realized oil and NGLs price jumped 103.4% to C$52.68 per barrel from C$25.90 in the first quarter of 2020.

Costs & Capital Expenditure

Total expenses incurred in the quarter were C$4,913 million, lower than C$5,941 million recorded a year ago. Decline in depletion, depreciation and amortization expenses along with foreign exchange gain reduced the overall costs. Further, Canadian Natural’s Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading operating expenses decreased 4.5% year over year to C$19.82 per barrel.

In the reported quarter, capital expenditure (including net acquisition costs) totaled C$808 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, the company had C$166 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a long-term debt of C$18,237 million, representing total debt to total capital of 35.4%.

2021 Guidance

Canadian Natural’s 2021 capex is estimated at C$3.2 billion, indicating a production target of 1,190-1,260 MBOE/d range, the midpoint of which is expected to be up 5% from the prior-year levels.

