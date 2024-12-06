Canadian Natural Boosts Stake with Chevron Acquisition

Canadian Natural (TSE:CNQ) has released an update.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has successfully acquired Chevron’s Alberta assets, boosting its stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project to 90% and gaining a significant interest in Duvernay assets. This acquisition is expected to enhance Canadian Natural’s production capacity and generate immediate free cash flow, supporting long-term shareholder value.

