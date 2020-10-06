Canadian National's Upbeat Grain Movement Act Continues

Canadian National Railway Company CNI achieved another monthly record in September by moving 2.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Canadian grain. With this, the company has broken its previous September record of moving 2.6 MMT (in 2016) Canadian grains. In August, Canadian National moved more than 2.4 MMT of Canadian grain compared with the previous set record of 2.3 MMT (in 2014).

September has been the seventh consecutive month of record grain movement, contributing significantly to Canadian National’s record with respect to the grain movement in the first nine months of the year. Notably, the Canadian railroad operator moved in total 22.8 MMT of Canadian grain during the first nine months of the year (of which 7.8 MMT was moved in the September end quarter). Owing to the upbeat grain movement, the Grain and Fertilizers segment is likely to have performed well in third-quarter 2020.

Apart from the record grain movement news, Canadian National recently signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with The Lion Electric Co. to acquire 50 zero-emission trucks for intermodal operations. These electric trucks, which will be used in the company’s intermodal terminals in urban areas, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

